Samsung announced the official release of its One UI 4 update. The Android 12 based software update will begin rolling out to Galaxy S21 series devices today. This includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

One UI 4 introduces new color palettes which is Samsung’s take on Android 12’s Material You design update. This allows the operating system to extract the colors from your background. It then applies the colors to various elements throughout the phone. These elements include your home screen, menus, icons, buttons, and notifications.

One UI 4 introduces a variety of new emoji features, GIFs, and stickers to the Samsung keyboard app.

A major focus of Android 12, outside of the new Material You design language, is on privacy and security. A new privacy dashboard brings all your security and privacy controls to the same place.

Your device will now let you know when an app is trying to access your camera or microphone with a green icon at the top of your screen. You can even add buttons to your quick settings menu to turn off access to the camera and the microphone.

Samsung indicated that the One UI 4 update will be coming at a later date to a wide range of previous Galaxy S, Note, Fold, Flip, A, and Tab devices.

If you are the proud owner of a Galaxy S21 device, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install to get the update.

It is rolling out now, so it may take a while to get to your device. If you have a carrier-locked Galaxy S21, you will have to wait for the carrier to make it available, which could take a while.