Samsung Galaxy S21 price and Galaxy S21 Plus renders

As the year is coming to a close, many are already looking forward to next year’s flagships. One of the main focuses of this is the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup with its four different variants (S20, S20+, Ultra 5G, and the more recent Fan Edition) is already making its way on to the list of best phones of 2020 and is still one of the best Android phones you can buy as the year comes to an end.

However, its successor might hold some extra weight. It has been reported that Samsung will discontinue the Note series and instead bring S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3, presumably to reduce the sheer size of Samsung’s phone lineup.

While not much is known about other features, reports have shown that the Galaxy S21 will ship with One UI 3.1, which is rumored to include a Bixby voice unlock option.

Now, courtesy of Italian site Pigtou, we have a full render of the Galaxy S21 Plus in its Silver color.

On the back, the render shows a triple-camera setup with the flash next to the top camera.The sides of the phone are relatively thin with the volume and power buttons situated on the right side of the phone. On the front, you see an almost bezel-less display with the selfie camera situated in the top center of the phone.

Based on earlier leaks from Android Police, our current knowledge of the S21 Plus indicates that the phone will feature a 6.7 inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and that the three cameras on the back are an ultra-wide 12MP lens, a 12MP main lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

In addition to these specs and renders, a separate leak from Naver indicates that the Galaxy S21 Plus will cost somewhere in the realm of $1,050 to $1,100 with the base S21 being between $850-$900 and the S21 Ultra running about $1,250 to $1,300.