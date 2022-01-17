Leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have been popping up over the last few months. As the launch of the Galaxy S22 nears, official renders and confirmed specs are starting to surface. Today it’s the mid-tier Galaxy S22+’s turn to smile for the camera.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (via 91mobiles) took to Twitter to share the latest Galaxy information.







On the back of the is a triple rear camera that will reportedly use Adaptive Pixel technology. This technology will combine the images from the 108MP camera and the 12MP camera to create a 12-bit photo. This technology seems to be making its way into the standard S22 device as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will have up to 1,750 nits peak brightness as well as an adaptive refresh rate. The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will weigh in at 167 grams, 195 grams, and 228 grams respectively. The S22+ will have a 4,500mAh battery that is capable of 45W fast charging through its USB Type-C charging port.

Going against recent rumors, Ishan Agarwal believes the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will launch in the UK with the Exynos 2200 processor.

The latest edition to the Galaxy line should be officially announced within the next few months. As the announcement nears, I am getting excited to hear about its latest offering. The new Adaptive Pixel technology sounds intriguing and if the rumors are correct, this will be a solid device.