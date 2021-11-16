There aren’t many devices as anticipated on a yearly basis as Samsung’s Galaxy series of phones. With 2022 quickly approaching we are starting to get our hands on the specs and design of the upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup.

Galaxy S22 Design

Design-wise the S22 and S22+ may be very similar to the Galaxy S21 series of devices, but slightly smaller. Potential color options that might be available are white, black, green, and rose gold.

The S22 is where the design gets exciting, especially if you are a Samsung Note fan. Rumors are pointing to a larger Ultra due to the inclusion of a built-in S-Pen! It may also feature a less rounded design, keeping in line with the Ultra being a Note replacement. Color options for the Ultra are black, white, green, and dark red.

The Galaxy S22 and the S22+ will continue to have the same glass-like plastic back as the S21 devices, while the S22 Ultra will have a glass back.

Galaxy S22 Specs

The Display and Battery

Leaker Tron (@FrontTron) is expecting the displays for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be 6.06 inches, 6.55 inches, and 6.81 inches respectively. The S22 and S22+ will be FHD+ and the Ultra will sport a QHD+ display. All three displays will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tron also estimates battery capacity for the S22 to have a 3800mAh battery, the S22+ to have a 4600mAh battery, and the S22 Ultra to have a 5000mAh battery.

The Camera System

The Galaxy S22 and the S22+ are expected to have a triple camera rear setup with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) expects the S22 Ultra to have a quad-camera system with a 108MP lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Performance

The entire S22 series of devices is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. Due to low yields, it is not yet clear if certain markets will get the new AMD and Samsung collaborated Exynos 2200 chipset.

RAM capacity should remain the same at 8GB for the S22 and the S22+. While the S22 Ultra will be getting 12GB of RAM. Samsung may debut their new LPDDR5X DRAM with the S22 series of devices. Compared to the previous generation of LPDDR5, Samsung promises up to a 1.3x speed increase while using 20% less power.

Galaxy S22 Price

The S22 series is expected to go up slightly in price. The S22 is set to cost $799, the S22+ will be $999 and the S22 Ultra will be $1199.

Offsetting the price increase a little is that rumors point to the S22+ and the Ultra as having a base of 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch sometime between January and March with most sources expecting a February launch.

We will continue to update this article as new information surfaces.