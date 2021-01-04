Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is an upcoming Tile competitor

By
Josiah Ward
-
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag NCC

A few days ago, the NCC certified the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, a Bluetooth tracker like the Tile. The news seems to follow rumors of an Apple AirTag, suggesting that Samsung is trying to pre-empt them.

Not much is known about the tracker, but the images 91mobiles obtained show off a Tile-like design.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

The tracker will likely pack Bluetooth 5.1 and Samsung’s SmartThings Find feature, which is a map feature that works across many Samsung devices.

In addition, 91mobiles suggests that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag could be priced at around $20 a pop and might launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series at the now-confirmed Galaxy Unpacked event.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro revealed in first impressions video ahead of launch

It’s official, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for January 14, 2021

Registrations for the Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order have officially opened up