Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is an upcoming Tile competitor

A few days ago, the NCC certified the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, a Bluetooth tracker like the Tile. The news seems to follow rumors of an Apple AirTag, suggesting that Samsung is trying to pre-empt them.

Not much is known about the tracker, but the images 91mobiles obtained show off a Tile-like design.

The tracker will likely pack Bluetooth 5.1 and Samsung’s SmartThings Find feature, which is a map feature that works across many Samsung devices.

In addition, 91mobiles suggests that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag could be priced at around $20 a pop and might launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series at the now-confirmed Galaxy Unpacked event.