Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite quietly official as brand’s latest mid-range tablet

Samsung has expanded its tablet lineup with the introduction of a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, however things may not be fully official just yet.

As several outlets are noting, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has surfaced on the Indonesian version of Samsung’s website. And while it offers up all of the specs and features, there’s no indication of pricing or availability.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is pretty similar to the Galaxy Tab S6 of 2019 in way of design, but it features more modest hardware.

Specifications include a 10.4-inch screen at 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution, an octa-core processor, and 4GB RAM. Internal storage is shown to be 64GB and 128GB with a microSD expansion card for up to 1TB of external media.

Other noteworthy details include an 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 7,040mAh battery. According to Samsung, users should look for up to 13 hours of video playback per charge.

As for software, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs Android 10 with Samsung’s custom UI 2.0.

A key component in the experience, of course, comes in the way of support for Samsung’s S Pen. Users can mark up images, highlight text, search tags, take notes, edit photos, and more. The tablet comes with the stylus and an optional Book Cover accessory includes a magnetic holder to ensure it’s not lost.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions and will be available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Pink. At least, that’s how it looks for now. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced. The standard Galaxy Tab S6 currently sells for $650 on Samsung’s website.

Samsung also recently introduced its Galaxy Tab A 8.4, a $280 tablet with LTE support.