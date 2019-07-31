Samsung shakes up tablet line with Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung on Wednesday introduced the Galaxy Tab S6 ahead of its next Unpacked event. The tablet will be available starting in early September in a variety of colors with a starting price of $650.

The Galaxy Tab S6, like its predecessors, is designed with creativity and productivity in mind. As such, it houses a refreshed approach to the S Pen digital stylus.

With built-in Bluetooth remote control and gesture features like Air Action, the S Pen makes it easy to take selfies, record videos, or scroll through content. It also packs two days worth of battery inside and helps with presentations, note taking, and translations. And, just ten minutes on the charger is enough to power through a full day.

A revised take on the Samsung DeX comes with the Galaxy Tab S6, making it even easier to convert the mobile device into a desktop-like experience. As such, a dedicated button on the Book Cover Keyboard offers up one-touch access to the experience.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. At just 5.7mm thick, the tablet is ultra-slim and lighter than any of its forebears.

Other noteworthy specifications include a dual (13-megapixel and 5-megapixel) rear cameras and a front-facing 8-megapixel sensor. Memory and storage options are 6GB with 128GB and 8GB with 256GB; a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB of external space.

Rounding out specs are an in-display fingerprint scanner, 7,040mAh battery with fast charging, and four-speaker sound system tuned by AKG.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 goes up for pre-sale on August 23 in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush colors. General availability begins on September 6 with a starting price of $650.

As part of a limited time promotion, Samsung will offer its Book Cover Keyboard at 50% off with Galaxy Tab S6 pre-orders and purchases made prior to September 22.

An LTE version of the Galaxy Tab S6 arrives later this year.