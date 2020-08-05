Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live now available

Samsung on Wednesday introduced its newest wearable, the Galaxy Watch 3, and its next-generation of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live. Both are set to go on sale August 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3, available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, can be had with Bluetooth-only and LTE-ready versions. Both sizes have full-color, always-on OLED displays protected by Gorilla Glass.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a more upscale approach to wearables, and its price is proof positive. At $399 and up, it runs about $70 more than the first-gen watch and $150 more than the Watch Active 2.

The Galaxy Watch 3 has a familiar look with a physical rotating dial and two buttons on the side. And while it looks a little heavier and clunkier than the Active wearable, you may be surprised.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is reported to be 14 percent thinner and 15 percent lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch. And while there is no Galaxy Watch 2, there is a Galaxy Watch Active. As such, the new model builds on features found in both.

The 41mm version will be sold in bronze or silver options; the 45mm version will be silver or black.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is designed with stainless steel and comes with a color-matched leather band. According to Samsung, a titanium model will be offered later this year.

As far as features go, the Galaxy Watch 3 features enhanced sleep tracking with improved algorithms and more precise data. It also has a trip/fall detection that can notify a contact when one is detected.

Also present are the standard suite of features including notifications from apps, customizable watchfaces, mobile payment (Samsung Pay), a speaker for alerts and calls, hands-free Bixby assistant, and more.

Samsung Pay for mobile payments (NFC only), and a speaker for playing alerts and taking calls. Samsung says the battery life can last up to two days between charges.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will sell for $399.99 (41mm) and $429.99 (45mm), with the LTE-ready version at $449.99 and $479.99, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, are priced $170 and come in three colors (Mystic White, Mystic Black, and Mystic Bronze).

Similar to Apple’s standard AirPods, the Galaxy Buds Live feature have an open design, which mean they’ll sit in your ear without having to force them into your canal. They’ll come two sets of “wingtips” to help ensure a more secure fit.

The Galaxy Buds Live are rated for eight hours of playback with noise canceling off and up to six hours with it enabled. The charging case, which charges wirelessly or through USB-C, provides about 2.5 additional charges. According to Samsung, a five-minute quick charge yields an hour of battery life.

The Galaxy BBuds Live are IPX2 water-resistant and sweat-resistant so you can work out in them or build up a sweat from running.

Samsung has added a couple of features for those who own a Galaxy phone or tablet, including low-latency gaming mode. Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, can also be used hands-free by saying, “Hi, Bixby.”

