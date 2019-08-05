Samsung intros enhanced, customizable Galaxy Watch Active2

Available in Bluetooth and LTE connections, the watch arrives in late September

Samsung on Monday kicked off the week with the introduction of a refreshed take on its wearables with the Galaxy Watch Active2. Set to arrive in late September, it will be offered with both Bluetooth and LTE connectivity options.

Designed to be more intuitive and customizable, the Galaxy Watch Active2 can be anything from a fashionable traditional time piece to that slick wearable that notifies you of every status update, message, and sports score.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) as well as two different stules. On one hand you have the lightweight aluminum with casual Fluoroelastomer (rubber) strap and on the other you’ll find a solid stainless steel with leather strap.

As is the case with smartwatches, wearers can customize the face with a variety of options, colors, and layouts. Fashion forward thinkers can also tailor the face to match their outfit with a “My Style” color algorithm that offers up numerous patterns and styles.

UI and Functions

Similar to other Samsung watches, the Galaxy Watch Active2 has a rotating bezel. This one, though, is digital, which makes it more convenient to use and also provides for a larger screen size. Paired with the One UI, it rotates clockwise and counter-clockwise to select apps and settings.

In terms of features and functions, the watches can manually and/or automatically track more than three dozen workouts, including running, walking, cycling, and swimming.

Digging deeper, the Galaxy Watch Active2 can also monitor running pace and provide help through goal-oriented running programs.

New sensors can take readings faster, delivering more accurate and real-time information. Additionally, the watch can help with guided meditation, analyze sleep, and generally contribute to overall wellness.

Bluetooth and LTE

The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in two connectivity options: Bluetooth and LTE. The former relies on phones for synchronization and can also be used for taking photos, recording video, setting timers, and more.

The LTE, of course, means the watch works independently of any phone and ensures you’re always connected to social media, streaming music, and other services.

Availability

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth edition will cost $279.99 for the 40mm version and $299.99 for the 44mm version with sales beginning September 27, 2019 through Samsung.com and other major retailers.

Pre-orders get started three weeks earlier starting September 6, 2019 and consumers who pre-order the watch through Samsung.com are eligible for a free Wireless Charger Portable Battery.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE edition comes to AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon starting September 27, 2019.