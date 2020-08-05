Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 officially slated to arrive in September

Verizon and T-Mobile are expected to offer the phone

Samsung on Wednesday began uncovering the preliminary details for its next-gen premium foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

With pre-orders set to kick off on September 1, there’s still plenty of features to be uncovered. However, Samsung does give us a sense of what to expect.

For starters, both screens have been made larger as compared to its predecessor. The exterior display is 6.2-inches while the flexible interior one has been bumped up to 7.6-inches.

Similar to its Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung will employ its Ultra Thin Glass in the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This will help keep the screen more safely protected.

Samsung has also re-engineered the hinge, using more than 60 precision parts all while retaining a similar appearance.

Other specifications include punch hole cameras in both displays and a 4,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be sold in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colors. A limited run Thom Browne Edition will also be sold.

Pricing and exact availability is unclear, but we do know that Verizon and T-Mobile have already pledged to carry the phone. Look for the full picture to be revealed as we approach the September 1 pre-order date.