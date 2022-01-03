Samsung just unveiled the Samsung Gaming Hub at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas. The Gaming Hub will be a discovery platform for game streaming services.

Samsung has partnered with NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik to bring their full gaming libraries to the Gaming Hub. The new platform will roll out globally this year to select 2022 Samsung Smart TVs.

As game streaming services gain more and more traction and gaming, in general, continues to become more popular, Samsung is making it easier for their customers to play right from their TV. The Gaming Hub will be powered by Tizen hardware.

Samsung Gaming Hub will allow you to play games from the 3 previously mentioned streaming services. Samsung has said that they will add more partners in the future.

The Gaming Hub will allow you to easily access YouTube gaming to follow your favorite streamers. Additionally, you will be able to explore, search, and buy games directly from the hub, as well as use your favorite game controller.

Game streaming services are becoming a viable alternative to play your games. Especially with the ongoing console and chip shortages. As long as your home internet can handle it, and you don’t mind some lag, it is an easy and effective way to play.

Samsung clearly sees an opportunity to get in on these services and add another reason for you to choose Samsung for your new TV purchase.