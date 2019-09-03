Samsung intros Galaxy A90 5G for Korea

Samsung, not content to ride out the year with the Galaxy Note 10, this week introduced its Galaxy A90 5G. Offered, at start, in Korea, it’s part of the series of phones which offer a more affordable approach to handsets.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Galaxy A90 5G offers consumers most of the cooler features that come in the Galaxy S line, but without some of the extras. Take away things like the waterproof protection, wireless charging, and build materials and you arrive at the Galaxy A family.

The A90 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6 or 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The massive 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display has a small “Infinity-U” cutout for the front-facing camera. Like flagship phones, this one has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As far as cameras go, the A90 5G has a triple-camera setup on the rear centered around a 48-megapixel shooter. The other two are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 5-megapixel sensor used for depth details.

Around front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera; inside is a 4,5000mAh battery with charging up to 25W.

Interestingly, the A90 5G also has Samsung Knox, DeX support, and 5G connectivity. When you factor these things together with the other hardware, it becomes harder to tell this one apart from the pricier Galaxy S series. In fact, the total package rivals most phones offered in 2019.

The Galaxy A90 5G will be available in two classic color options (black and white) beginning September 4 in Korea, expanding to additional markets later.

It’s not clear which countries will see the Galaxy A90 5G or if the US will ever see it. If recent history is an indicator, we could get the handset with select carriers.