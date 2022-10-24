In a bid to innovate on its user experience for mobile devices, Samsung recently introduced the latest version of its One UI (v5) offering to millions of Galaxy users worldwide.

One UI 5 will be a stable build for users of Galaxy flagships, such as the S22 series, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 (read our review). It’s amazing what some of the features offer in the sense of redesigned lock screen used for customizing wallpaper, clock face, and color palettes.

This is the company’s most personalized mobile experience yet, and it’s meant to give people greater options for users to fine-tune their devices to their own needs.

Important features of One UI 5

Routines & Modes – Customized settings for different aspects: You could manage settings for sleeping, relaxing exercising, and driving. This feature allows you to mute notifications while exercising or driving, or even playing music.

– Customized settings for different aspects: You could manage settings for sleeping, relaxing exercising, and driving. This feature allows you to mute notifications while exercising or driving, or even playing music. Video Wallpaper: This comes from the makers of the Good Lock app, making it possible and easy to trim a video, transforming your most memorable moments into moving visuals.

Stacked Widgets: Now you can have this feature that lets you drag and drop widgets on top of each other. If you like, you may swipe left or right to quickly and easily scroll through each widget as a means to free up space on the home screen of your device.

Smart Suggestions: This feature is meant to streamline mobile tasks and activities connected to widgets. It works based on your usage history. The more important apps and actions you often make are now easy for you to access and manage.

Another aspect of the One UI 5 is the convenience it offers and the security giving users peace of mind. Your private information stays private. If you make moves not secure, such as unwittingly sharing your credit or debit card, you get a warning.

The best thing about the One UI 5 is the users’ suggestions and requirements bringing it to life. Samsung listened intently to make the One UI 5 a unique experience for everyone who cares to use it.