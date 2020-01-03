Samsung offers up Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

As if there weren’t enough versions of its phones to begin with, Samsung today announced two new variants of its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are Android 10-based phones which feature largely similar hardware specifications. A key difference, of course, being that the Note 10 Lite has a digital stylus experience.

Both phones have a 6.7-inch full HD Super AMOLED display (2,400 x 1,800 pixels) and 4,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. Moreover, they come with in-display fingerprint readers and have 6GB/8GB memory with 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The cameras are similar in that there are three on the rear and a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter. Both phones have a hole-punch front camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is outfitted with a wide-angle 48-megapixel, ultra-wide 12-megapixel, and 5-megapixel macro configuration.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 12-megapixel dual-pixel, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto array. Present in both phones are optical image stabilization and auto-focus.

Availability and Price

Samsung has yet to announce pricing and timing for its new phones. It’s not clear whether all carriers will get both models but we’d be surprised if they do not.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue; the Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

