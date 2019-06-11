Samsung refreshes Galaxy A series of phones for US launch

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A50, A20 and A10e to the US this summer

Samsung will offer three of its mid-range A series of phones in the US starting as soon as this week. The Galaxy A50, A20 and A10e will arrive over the coming weeks with prices as low as $180.

Galaxy A50

At the upper end of the A line, the Galaxy A50 packs a triple-camera configuration on the rear as well as a 4,000mAh battery. Boasting a massive 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, the phone comes to Verizon starting June 13.

The three-camera array is comprised of a 25-megapixel main sensor, a wide-angle 8-megapixel, 123-degree lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Other specifications in the Galaxy A50 include an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB of external media.

As is the case with other Samsung phones, the Galaxy A50 has on-display fingerprint, fast charging, Bixby AI tools, and Samsung Pay.

Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A10e

Less is known about the other two phones, the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A10E. The former is also large at 6.4-inches while the A10e is slightly smaller at 5.83-inches.

Both have single camera on the rear with the A20 getting a 13-megapixel sensor; the A10e has an 8-megapixel lens.

Similar to the A50, the A20 houses a 4,000mAh battery whereas the A10e includes a 3,000mAh power source. Both phones have 32GB storage capacities.

Pricing

The Galaxy A50 will retail for $350 when it arrives June 13. The Galaxy A20 and A10e will have starting costs of $250 and $180, respectively.