Samsung latest tablet is $280 Galaxy Tab A 8.4 with LTE support

Samsung on Wednesday announced its latest Android tablet, the updated 2020 version of its Galaxy Tab A 8.4. Features include LTE support, a generous battery, and mass-market $280 price tag.

Powered by Android 9 Pie (weirdly), it has Samsung’s custom One UI and offers up an 8.4-inch display at 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. There’s a 5-megapixel camera on the front side of the tablet for selfies and video calls. Around back is an 8-megapixel camera.

With an Exynos 7904 processor and 3GB RAM it should be plenty powerful for most consumer needs. Storage capacity is just 32GB but a microSD card slot allows for up to 512GB external media.

Rounding out the hardware are a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-speakers with Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C charging port, and a 5,000mAh battery. According to Samsung this is good enough for up to 10 hours of typical usage.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 has support for LTE, and is sold directly through Samsung’s website. For now it can only be paired with Verizon or sold as a WiFi-only model. Looking ahead, there will be versions for AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular, too.