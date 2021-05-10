According to a report from South Korean news outlet Yonhap, Samsung is getting ready to grace us with three new phones in late August. The list includes the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. So if you’ve been saving up for the next Samsung flagship, now you know when they are coming.

You might have noticed, there was no mention of a Galaxy Note device here. That’s because there have been rumors for a while now that Samsung would be dropping the Note series from its lineup.

Advertisements

Sorry all you long-time Note fans, I guess Samsung figures the Galaxy Fold is the natural successor to the Note series of phones, and with its large display and S Pen support, it practically is.

Previously, leaks had pointed to the Galaxy S21 FE launching on August 19, and while there is no official date for Samsung’s next event, this does track with the latest report from Yonhap.

Last year, the Galaxy S20 FE launched in October, and the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip debuted in September. Samsung usually holds an event for the Note series in August, but this year it looks like it is consolidating events, and taking the opportunity to launch its replacement alongside the other models.

Not much is known about the trio of phones that are set to launch in a few months, but some leaks have pointed towards the Galaxy Fold 3 featuring an under-display selfie camera, and a lower price for the Galaxy S21 FE. There are also rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have a larger display and cheaper prices this time around as well.

One thing is for sure, history has shown the closer we get to the event, the more information that will leak out. So you won’t have to wait much longer to discover more about Samsung’s latest smartphones.