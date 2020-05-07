Samsung reveals plans for the future of Samsung Pay

Today is the 5-year anniversary of the launch of Samsung Pay. In that spirit, Samsung has announced their plans for the future.

Their blog posts recaps the past 5 years of Samsung Pay and its accomplishments, such as being the first to launch a Cashback program and their efforts to make Samsung Pay accepted almost anywhere.

They also include their plans for the future of Samsung Pay.

Samsung plans to work with their partner SoFi in Summer 2020 to create a new experience with a debit card backed by a cash management account. However, they state that this is only a first step in their broader plans to create a new way for users to manage their money.

You can read the full post here.