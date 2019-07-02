Samsung schedules Galaxy Note 10 announcement for August 7

It’s official — Samsung plans to introduce its next-generation, stylus packing Galaxy Note 10 in just over one month’s time. An UNPACKED invitation sent out late Monday evening all but confirmed the device’s upcoming debut.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The invitation, visible here, shows the Galaxy Note’s new S-Pen and a single camera lens with details of the when and where. Indeed, August 7 figures to be the launch date of the phone and 4PM looks to be when festivities get underway at the Barclays Center in New York.

Rumors for the Galaxy Note 10 suggest a new design is in order with a bezel-free front. Additionally, the improved S-Pen may even have a camera built inside. Each iteration of the stylus has gotten smarter and more practical; a patent spied by Patently Mobile early this year indicates Samsung has its eyes set on just that, too.

Other details which might make their way into the Galaxy Note 10 include in-display fingerprint reader, a punch hole display for the front-facing camera, and up to four cameras on the rear.

It’s not clear what the plans are just yet in regards to 5G connectivity, however we suspect that it could be baked into the phone. It’s hard to imagine a secondary Note 10 with 5G support. Then again, rumors of a Note 10 Pro have been floating around.

With just about one month to go before the full reveal we might be in for a few more leaks.