Samsung to sell Galaxy A series unlocked for US buyers

Samsung on Friday announced that it will soon offer its new Galaxy A model phones direct to consumer as unlocked devices.

Starting from September 20, the Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e will be available on Samsung’s website as well as through select retail partners.

Best Buy and Amazon are already accepting pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy A50. Best Buy customers can receive a savings of up to $150 with purchase and activation, putting the price at just $200. Amazon offers the phone at just $264 as of today.

Standard pricing for the Galaxy A models break out to as follows:

  • Galaxy A50 – $350
  • Galaxy A20 – $250
  • Galaxy A10 – $180

Unlocked phones give consumers freedom to select carriers, particularly those which use GSM technology. AT&T and T-Mobile subscribers, as well as their respective prepaid and MVNO brands, can choose from a wide variety of unlocked phones.

