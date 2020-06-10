Samsung Unpacked 2020 virtual event expected in August, reports suggest

Samsung is expected to host a virtual version of its Unpacked events in August, according to a number of sources. The exact date isn’t official just yet, but some suggest that it could come as soon as August 5.

Samsung Unpacked 2020 – A first for the company

With no signs of COVID-19 letting up, it is only logical that all companies will start hosting virtual conferences. It is currently a running trend in the gaming industry and has been picked up recently by Poco to announce the new phones in the series.

It seems that Samsung is looking to announce its next flagships for 2020 by way of a virtual Unpacked event. Reportedly, the following models are among those expected to make their debut.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

The phones will likely have a virtual launch hosted on Samsung’s social media channels and YouTube channel. This will be the first time that the company will launch its flagship products without a live audience present, but it’s likely not the last phone maker to do so.

According to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, the event will take place on August 5 with the sale dates of August 20. As to how accurate that date is remains uncertain; Mark Gurman advises that the dates could be wrong. The Korea Herald, for its part, seems to point to August 20.

While the prices of the phones are a mystery, its safe to assume that the phones will each retail starting at $999. This is a safe bet for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Perhaps there will be a version of the Note 20 that costs less.

In our round-up coverage for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, it is also speculated that the Galaxy Fold 2 is going to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that was repurposed. There is currently mixed opinions on the latter, many rumors believe that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra does exist and is part of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 line up.

As such, these are all rumors and there will be a divide until rumors are debunked with an official reveal.

What are your thoughts on the digital reveal? What phone are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.