Samsung unveiled new 5th Gen foldable phones, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series at the Unpacked event on July 26. And it was the first time Samsung held the Unpacked Event in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung never forgets to put a cheery on top of the cake, along with all these devices, Samsung also announced Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition with a few design tweaks. The refreshed Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes with software improvements and a few design tweaks. Samsung usually launched a special edition a few months after the standard variant but this time Samsung announced Golf Special Editon alongside the Standard models in South Korea.

The company’s this Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Editon is currently available on Samsung’s home turf– South Korea. The Golf Edition retails at KRW 436,620 (~$342) and Samsung hasn’t confirmed yet whether the Golf Edition will come to the global markets or not.

Software-wise, there are not any major changes in the Golf Edition but in terms of design, it does come with a few changes compared to the regular one. As you can see in the above pictures, the new Golf Edition has a green ring embedded into the bezel and the strap comes in a Black and Green color combination. It comes with a pre-installed Smart Caddie App with a $6.99 subscription cost per month. In case you don’t know, Smart Caddie is a golf rangefinder app and it also provides yardage information for over 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

Samsung is offering Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition in 43mm and 47mm sizes in South Korea but unfortunately, it comes in a Bluetooth variant. There’s no LTE variant. Going by Samsung’s launch history, we can expect Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition will hit the US, Europe, Canada, and UK markets in the next few months.