Samsung’s new Chromebook 4 lines starts at $230

Samsung on Monday announced its Chromebook 4 series, a pair of Chrome-powered laptops which feature a sleek and modern design and affordable price point.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The two Chromebooks are very thin, very light, and very durable. Tested against temperature, dust, and other shocks, the two are really cool looking, too. Indeed, neither have visible screws anywhere on the body.

The new line offers up to 64GB storage, up to 6GB RAM, and an Intel Celeron Processor N4000 as well as Gigabit Wi-Fi capabilities. Moreover, they feature USB-C, microSD, headphones jacks, and 720p HD cameras.

1 of 4

The Chromebook 4 offers an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display with a 12.5 hour battery life while the Chromebook 4+ packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) screen with a 10.5 hour battery.

Availability

The Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are on sale immediately with pricing that starts at $230 and $300, respectively. If interested in purchasing, you can find them at Best Buy, Samsung.com, and other retailers. Learn more about the Samsung Chromebook 4 series at the Samsung website.