Save 25% on Master & Dynamic through limited time promo

On the hunt for a quality pair of headphones? You may want to check out the current offer from Master & Dynamic who is currently running its own back-to-school sale.
Starting from today, and running through September 3, customers can shop the M&D website and receive a 25% discount on select headphones.
Among the headphones listed under the deal are MW60, MW50+, MH40 and MH30. We’ve reviewed a number of Master & Dynamic headphones over the years and really like the build quality and attention to detail. Moreover, they sound incredible and feel comfortable even after hours of listening.
To take advantage of the promotion, head to the M&D website and use the code FOCUS25 at checkout. Prices for the aforementioned headphones shake out as follows:
- MW60 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $299.25
- MW50+ 2-In-1 Wireless On-Ear + Over-Ear Headphones – $299.25
- MH40 Over-Ear Headphones – $186.75
- MH30 Foldable On-Ear Headphones – $149.25
The limited time promotion is valid until September 4th, 2019, 2:59AM EST.