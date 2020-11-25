Save 30% on the TCL 10 Pro and 10L with these Black Friday Deals

By
Jason England
-

Black Friday is days away and the deals are already dropping. TCL is more widely known for its TVs, but this year it has a host of deals on its lineup of phones.

Kicking things off with a 30% discount on the TCL 10 Pro and 10L, that’s the largest discount TCL has ever offered on this pair of premium mid-range phones. That knocks $135 off of the TCL 10 Pro for a grand total of $314.99 and drops the TCL 10L down to $174.99 for a savings of $75. Both can be ordered from several websites, but if you’re going through Amazon be sure to clip the coupon to get the savings.

Additionally, when you purchase a TCL 10 Pro before December 10, 2020, TCL is offering a gift of a 32-inch TV.

TCL 10 Pro
Amazon | Best Buy | B&H Photo | Walmart

 

The TCL 10 Pro sports a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB of RAM, a massive 4500 mAh battery, and features a quad rear camera setup on the back. It comes unlocked and can be used on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks.

 

If you’d like to learn more about the TCL 10 Pro check our review, where our own Scott Webster had this to say, “For a first-generation release there is a lot to admire in the TCL 10 Pro.”

The TCL 10L is another midrange phone featuring a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB of RAM, 4000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup on the back. Just like its sibling, the TCL 10L is available on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks.

TCL 10L
Amazon | Best Buy | B&H Photo | Walmart

If you want to grab these phones while they are on sale, then don’t wait around. The deals expire on November 29, 2020.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The best Android phones available at Verizon Prepaid (November 2020)

Verizon calls up $400 TCL 10 5G UW for October 29

verizon transparent logo

The best phones at Verizon Prepaid (October 2020)