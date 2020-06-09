Save 33% on these custom-fit wireless earbuds

Ever been on a run and find your earbuds falling out? Or maybe you’re in the middle of an intense workout and have to keep fiddling with your earphones to put that back into place. It sucks, doesn’t it?

Sure, many earbud makers have different size tips, but that’s always a perfect fit. Just because it fits in your ear it doesn’t mean it’s comfortable or won’t slip out.

There’s a solution to all of this: earbuds that are molded to fit the exact curvature of your ear. That’s exactly what the Decibullz moldable wireless earbuds offer, and we’ve got them on sale right now.

All you need is hot water and about ten minutes. Simply boil the water and submerge the Decibullz moldable wireless earbuds. Then, press them into your ear so they can create an exact mold and shape to your unique ear.

It’s easy to see why these perfect fitting earphones raised over $200,000 on Kickstarter. Not only are they custom fit, but they pair over Bluetooth 5.0 and feature IPX7 waterproof protection and 24 hours of battery life.

Normally priced $149 (go check!), you can purchase a pair for just $98.99 while they’re 33% off.

Save for Father’s Day!

For a limited time you can save another 15% off the price, putting the Decibullz at just $84.15. Simply enter promo code GIFTFORDAD15 at checkout and you’ll knock an extra 15% off. Hurry, the code won’t last forever!

