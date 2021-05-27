As May comes to a close we find ourselves in yet another graduation season. Moreover, we’re fast approaching Father’s Day as well. That means it’s time to pick up a great gift for that all-important person (or persons) in your life.

It’s also a good time to pick up something nice for yourself. Face it, it’s always a great time to do that. Nevertheless, one of the best things you can do for yourself is invest in your future. Investing in somebody else’s future? Well, that’s a hell of a gift, too.

Here are a number of deals on online training, software, and other tools to help enhance your life. All are available in the AG Deals Store and are priced to sell.

DIY Coding Kit for Ages 9 to 12

With the Twin Coding Kit, children reveal the creative power at their fingertips through coding. From turning bananas into a piano to building a smart security gate, kids get to see how much they can do through coding while having fun. By introducing children to both the hardware and the software, the Twin Coding Kit teaches kids the fundamentals of computer programming – one of the most sought-after STEAM skills of the 21-st Century. $66

EasyClout Social Media Management for Business

Promote your business products and services easily and watch your customer base grow with EasyClout’s publishing, analytics, and activity features. You can now manage, view, create and schedule all your social media content easily within the EasyClout dashboard. EasyClout allows you to publish your content anytime, anywhere, measure & report your content’s performance, and build a community around your brand. The platform also has automation, user management, privacy, and all other latest features. As low as $20

HelloWoofy Social Media Management

Meet HelloWoofy, your secret social media’s best friend at your service. This AI-powered platform “automagically” creates social media or blog content, recommends hashtags, suggests engaging emojis based on data science and schedules content as single posts, or as part of entire campaigns. A true best friend for modern small businesses seeking smart marketing technology that’s 100% categorically new! As low as $49

MSTRMND Academy: Courses for Entrepreneurs, Business Owners & Professionals: Lifetime Subscription

With an ever-expanding and growing collection of hundreds of courses and eBooks, MSTRMND Academy is your one-stop solution for all of your business and entrepreneurial needs. Its courses deal with a wide range of topics such as business management, leadership, stress & anxiety management, and more, allowing you to grow your business and learn the art of important topics to the modern online entrepreneur. Best of all, MSTRMND Academy’s library of powerful courses and eBooks is always expanding, with a huge amount of new content added each month. $30

MyDraw Advanced Diagramming Software: Lifetime License

MyDraw is an advanced diagramming software and vector graphics drawing tool. This diagram software includes powerful features to help you create flowcharts, org charts, mind maps, network diagrams, floor plans, family tree diagrams, general business diagrams, drawings, invoices, scorecards, and others.

Featuring a familiar and user-friendly interface inspired by Microsoft Office allows you to start working with MyDraw very quickly. With MyDraw, you can create amazing vector drawings using a large set of tools for drawing lines, curves, rectangles, ellipses, polygons, and all other shapes. It also features automatic layouts to make arranging diagrams easier. $20

Rootd Anxiety & Meditation App

Rootd is your “anxiety and panic attack relief in your pocket.” It is a female-founded and created mobile app that blends engaging modern design, therapist-approved exercises, and on-demand accessibility to help users during all stages of managing panic attacks and anxiety.

Rootd provides relief from the debilitating effects of panic attacks and anxiety. This support is available in users’ pockets anytime, anywhere – including in moments when other valuable resources such as counseling are not. Rootd helps users feel brave enough to return to school or work, depend less on their partners, feel less isolated, and reclaim the amazing potential in their lives. As low as $26

Sellful – White Label Website Builder & Software

Ever feel like a client’s needs simply can’t be met on a single platform? With Sellful, it’s all here, and all white labeled. Build anything from simple websites to complex workflows to automate your business in a few clicks. Manage everything from email & social media marketing, to payroll & invoicing.

It’s got a white label website builder, online shop, CRM, ERP, marketing, memberships, invoicing, appointments, online courses, project manager, and point of sale functions — all depending on your chosen Sellful Plan. Sellful is the only white label platform in the world that is truly all in one, combining all aspects of your business in one place no matter the industry. As low as $79

VDownloader: Lifetime Subscription

VDownloader is an award-winning software for Windows that allows you to download videos from YouTube or any other video-sharing website. With a single click of the mouse, these videos can be downloaded and converted into any video or audio file format such as MP3 or MP4 in the best available quality up to 8K for video or 320 Kbps for audio. VDownloader also allows you to download and convert entire playlists or channels, add a watermark, schedule and automate downloads for matching keywords, and even unblock YouTube using a proxy. Rest assured that VDownloader is the most complete and flexible solution out there. $30

