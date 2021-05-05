These days, smartphones are becoming ridiculously expensive and each time you upgrade you’re likely to get sticker shock by looking at the prices. Fortunately, if you’re a customer with Visible, upgrading your phone is about to become more affordable.

Starting May 3, 2020, Visible members will be able to upgrade their phones after only paying off half of the loan balance. In order to be eligible, Visible customers will need to first purchase a qualifying device on visible.com through Affirm with 0% APR. The program is available for devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, as well as specific models from Motorola, OnePlus, and ZTE.

Next, you’ll be required to pay off at least half of the Affirm loan, at which point you’ll become eligible to upgrade to a newer phone of the same make for no additional upgrade fee.

Finally, return your old phone to Assurant within 14 days of receiving your new one, and Visible will cover the remaining balance of the device. With Visible paying off 50% of your previous phone, not only do you get to save some money, but you also get to upgrade early to the latest and greatest smartphone.

This new program builds on Visible’s previously Apple-exclusive one it announced back in 2020, and opens it up to Android users. It also makes Visible one of the most affordable ways to get unlimited service with benefits usually reserved for postpaid wireless companies.

Visible wireless service runs on the Verizon network and the unlimited plan starts out at as little as $25 a month when you link accounts with other members. Otherwise, it’ll cost a flat $40 per month for unlimited minutes, text, and data.