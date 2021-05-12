Back in April, Verizon began a new limited-time promotion allowing for customers to trade-in broken or cracked phones and receive up to $1,000 off on a 5G phone. It was the perfect opportunity for new and existing customers to offload any broken device you may have lying around the house, while also snagging a fantastic deal on a brand-new 5G phone. The only problem…it was a limited-time offer.

Well, the good news is, Verizon has now brought it back just in time for graduation day. What was a great deal for you back in April, is now a fantastic way for you to get yourself or someone close to you a graduation gift.

The deal includes a wide variety of 5G-enabled phones, including the latest flagships from Samsung, Google, LG, and Apple. That means you can trade-in your old broken or cracked phone, and grab a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discount. Not too shabby, and a great way to ditch your old shattered and busted phone.

Of course, there are some stipulations, every deal comes with fine print, ya know. First off, the broken phone you are trading in must not exhibit any signs of battery damage. That means, no swelling, leaking, and it cannot be hot to the touch.

Secondly, the deal is good for “up to $1,000 off,” which means the amount will vary from phone to phone. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Note 20 5G, and Galaxy S21 5G series of phones will only get you a discount of $800.

Next, you’re going to have to purchase a new line and get an unlimited plan. Then after you get your new phone, you’ll have 30 days to turn in your old device.

Finally, the biggest caveat of them all, your discount comes in the form of a trade-in promo credit over the next 24 or 30 months. So no, it won’t be a big discount seen all at once, but one that you continue to receive over the course of two years or more.

If all of that is fine with you, then this is a perfect opportunity to drop that broken phone and get a deal on a brand-new 5G smartphone that lets you experience Verizon’s 5G network now available in 2700+ cities.