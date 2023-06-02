Some exciting news from Verizon this month through +play. This plan enables users to manage their subscription services in one place if they so desire. According to Verizon, Netflix’s Premium Plan, Paramount+ and Show time can be enjoyed for $25.99 per month.

However, those on the monthly +play through myPlan can get it for $10 only. In case you’re not aware, this is the first time these streaming giants are coming together to offer something big in the way exclusive savings to subscribers.

This deal enables users to save on the subscriptions they love and the network they rely on. For example, when a subscriber chooses the myPlan +play perk and gets Netflix’s Premium Plan and the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle together, he enjoys incredible savings. That is available to only Verizon customers – and only on +play.

About +play

+play enables Verizon’s customers to discover, purchase, and save on subscription services. Now, it features over 30 partners spanning from entertainment to education, lifestyle to fitness, and more. myPlan users can also get more savings for subscriptions on +play via myPlan’s +play monthly credit perk for just $10 for $15 in +play credits.

About myPlan

This is the plan in the U.S. giving customers the freedom and full control to pay for what they want, and choose how they want it.

See Also: Verizon announces +play entertainment hub

Who can enjoy these savings?

Those who are streaming fans and want to get in to enjoy some of today’s most popular content can now do so. They will have content such as 1923, Yellowjackets, Extraction 2, and can now enjoy them all in one place.

To get started, a phone owner could just bring the device to a Verizon shop and get the new Unlimited Welcome plan.

+play is available on Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet. People who love to switch from entertainment to lifestyle, and to gaming can do so now on a single platform. Only Verizon offers this opportunity at this time.