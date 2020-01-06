Shure unwraps AONIC line with wireless noise-cancelling headphones, true wireless earphones

The Aonic 50 and Aonic 215 go on sale later this spring

Shure, a consumer audio brand that tends to skew more professional, this week unveiled a new line of wireless products. Called the Aonic series, it gets underway with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and a pair of true wireless earbuds.

There’s not a ton of information just yet about the new models, both of which go on sale later this spring. As Shure advises, it’s emphasizing three key components with the Aonic line of audio devices.

Battery Life – Fly from one corner of the world to the other on a single charge

– Fly from one corner of the world to the other on a single charge Adjustable Noise Cancelling – Block out unwanted noise for a fully immersive experience

– Block out unwanted noise for a fully immersive experience Environment Mode – Fine-tune how much of the outside world to let in with the free ShurePlus PLAY app

Aonic 50

The Aonic 50 are an over-the-ear pair of headphones which promise up to 20 hours of battery life. Features include adaptive noise-canceling, adjustable transparency, and a design centered around comfort. Price is expected to be $400 when they go on sale.

Aonic 215

With up to eight hours of battery life per single charge, the carrying case is reported to provide three additional full charges. They have an over-ear loop design with buttons for control and figure to cost $280 when they arrive this spring.