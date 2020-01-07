Skagen Falster 3 announced with Snapdragon 3100 and 1GB RAM

Skagen has just announced the latest Wear OS-based smartwatch, the Falster 3. Available immediately, it keeps pace with other modern watches based on the platform.

Key among the updated features in this generation are the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor as well as a speaker which can be used for alert and taking calls.

Priced $295, it largely resembles the Falster 2 with its rotating crown and two side buttons. To us, the Skagen is a more stylish and fashionable approach to Wear OS than others in the Fossil line.

Internally, the Falster 3 is nearly identical to the Fossil Gen 5 which includes 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The case measure 42mm which is right about the median size for Wear OS watches.

Other noteworthy features include NFC for mobile payments, GPS, and a waterproof protection up to 30 meters. Similar to other recent Wear OS models, users can toggle various battery modes to extend the life per charge.

The addition of a speaker makes it possible to hear callers as well as music, audible translations, and other Google Assistant-based responses.

The Skagen Falster 3 is available in leather and metal mesh bracelet straps as well as a silicone mesh option. Users can replace the straps with standard 22mm bands. A limited edition variant is on the horizon, thanks to a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

The Skagen Falster 3 is priced $295 and can be purchased today wherever Fossil and Skagen watches tend to be sold. The Kygo version goes on sale later this spring.