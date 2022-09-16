With summer coming to a close and fall quickly approaching, Snapchat unveiled its latest features just in time for the start of school. These features focus on making your conversations easier to find and easier to engage with.

With iOS 16 out in the wild, Snapchat has rolled out new Lock Screen Widgets. You won’t have to unlock your phone, head to the app, and go looking for your conversation with your best friend. Now you can keep your chats on your lock screen, ready for you with just a single tap.

In addition to widgets, Snapchat is rolling out new Chat Shortcuts. Shortcuts make it easier to find unread Snaps and Chats, missed calls, or replies to your stories. Shortcuts will also let you know when a birthday is coming up, saving you from that awkward feeling when you realize you missed it.

The final features coming are a new tool called Question Stickers and Snapchat for Web. Question Stickers allows you to add stickers to your Snap story. Letting you ask your viewers to respond to specific questions from within your Story. You can now keep your conversations going from any device at web.snapchat.com.