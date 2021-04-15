Sony on Wednesday announced its 2021 phone lineup for US consumers with the debut of the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. The pair of phones are both high-end devices and share a number of specs and features.

The two phones have OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, however they differ in size. The Xperia 5 III has a 6.1-inch display with FHD+ resolution while the Xperia 1 III comes with a 6.5-inch display at 4K resolution. In fact, as Sony advises, this marks the world’s first smartphone with a “4K HDR OLED 120Hz Refresh Rate Display”.

The handsets are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with wide support for 5G and 4G networks. Both are IPX5/IPX8 resistant to water and dust and feature a 4500mAh battery with 30W USB-PD fast charging.

Sony Xperia 5 III

The Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III both come with a triple lens camera which is comprised of three 12-megapixel shooters. The standard and wide-angle are similar to those found in the Mark II models; however, the periscope-style telephoto lens is capable of 70mm and 105mm focal lengths.

Rounding out the similarities, the phones run Android 11 and come with NFC, memory card slots, headphone jacks, and 360 Spatial Sound.

Sony Xperia 1 III

As far as memory and storage goes, the Xperia 5 III is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be sold in Black and Green colors and features a mirror finish.

The Xperia 1 III comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and adds a time of flight (toF) camera, support for wireless charging and battery share, and Gorilla Glass Victus over the screen. Look for this one in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple when it goes on sale.

Sony did not announce pricing or exact timing for either phone, listing them simply as shipping to US customers “this summer.”