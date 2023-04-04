Sony unveiled Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Sony has introduced its latest Sony WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds in the market. The earbuds come with compact ergonomics and the company’s excellent active noise-canceling technology. Sony claims that the earbuds offer great wear comfort, one can wear these earbuds all day without any hiccups.

The Sony WF-C700N is a successor to the Sony WF-C500N and comes with notable improvements and an affordable price tag too.

The Sony WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds are priced at $119.99 (~₹9,860) and come in four beautiful color options- Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White. And alongside the Sony WF-C700N earbuds, Sony also unveiled a new color Midnight Blue for its premium WH-100XM5 (over the hear) headphones, starting at $399.99. The Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are now available for pre-order and the open sales will be starting on April 5 via Sony’s official website and other authorized retailers.

Speaking about the design the Sony WF-C700N has the same design just like its predecessor and offers great wearing comfort and stability, the case of the earbuds is the exact replica of the C500, with the same Cylindrical shape which is compact, lightweight, and easy to carry.

Thanks to its advanced motion sensing sensors that switches automatically to Ambient mode during walking so that you hear the surrounding sound clearly. The earbuds have active noise cancellation support which reduces the background noise and ensures crystal-clear sound.

The earbuds have a 5mm sound river which produces rich highly detailed sound with deep bass. You can even customize the earbuds (including creating a personal audio profile, adaptive sound control, equalizer, and much more) through Sony’s Free headphones app. The new buds also come with 360° spatial audio, DSEE sound, and reality audio, and for fast connectivity, it has Bluetooth V5.2 with SBC and AAC audio codecs support.

The earbuds lack wireless charging and LinkBuds S’ support for Hi-Res audio through the LDAC Bluetooth codec. In terms of battery, the WF-C700N lasts up to 15 hours on just a single charge with a case and the earbuds offer 7.5 hours of playtime with ANC and up to 10 hours with ANC off.

Sony added the very useful and must-have Bluetooth multipoint feature (which allows you to connect two devices simultaneously) for the WF-C700N earbuds that C500 lacks. And for easy and fast pairing, you’ll get Google Fast Pair support. The earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant. The Sony WH-C700N of each earbud weighs just 4.6 grams.