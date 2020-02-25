Sony refreshes Xperia 1 with 5G, wireless charging

Sony this week introduced a refreshed take on its Xperia 1 smartphone, giving the handset a punch-up that makes it relevant for 2020.
The Sony Xperia 1 II (Mark two) picks up a number of new features which make it more appealing to buyers of flagship phones. Among those added for 2020 are support for sub-6 5G, wireless charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Sony Xperia 1 II is also the first Sony phone to have Zeiss optics, a feature that was exclusive to Nokia-branded devices.
Speaking of which, the Xperia 1 II has a triple-rear camera array with a standard (f/1.7, 82º), wide (124º), and telephoto (34º) lenses, all of which are 12-megapixels each. According to Sony, its auto-focus system can focus up to 60 times per second.
Other details in the Xperia 1 II include a 6.5-inch OLED display 4K (3,840 x 1,644 pixel resolutions) with HDR, and IP68 water resistance.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the phone packs 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Not only does it support USB-PD fast charging, but it also allows for wireless charging, too.
As of today, Sony has only announced a version for European markets and 5G networks, but it includes 4G LTE support for bands used by most of the US carriers.