Sony launches the Xperia XZ3 with a display powered by Sony Bravia TV technology

Today at IFA, Sony unveiled its next-generation flagship device, the Xperia XZ3. The handset sports a larger 6-inch 18:9 display, compared to its predecessor, the Xperia XZ2. This translates into an increase in viewing area with 11%, although it’s only 5% bigger in overall size.

The Xperia XZ3 is the first smartphone to come with an HDR OLED display powered by Sony Bravia TV image processing technology. This allows the device to deliver more accurate details, depths, and texture in every scene when you’re watching images and videos.

Sony’s new flagship has an impressive display

Additionally, the display also takes advantage of Sony’s Triluminos Display which enriches viewing by offering a abundant palette of colors, as well as more natural shades and hues. On top of that, Sony also uses the X-Reality for mobile image processing engine to make pictures appear sharper, reduce noise and improve contrast.

The new Xperia XZ3 features Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, as well as the front. Sandwiched in between there’s an all-new 7000-series aluminum alloy frame, one of the highest-strength available, according to Sony.

The company notes it has made the speakers on the new device 20% larger compared to the Xperia XZ2. It has also expanded the range of bass and treble frequencies for overall louder volume.

The Xperia XZ3 also brings a few upgrades in the photography department. The main 19-megapixel Motion Eye main camera now offers a new streamlined interface that lets you switch between photo and video more easily. It also keeps the innovative 960 fps FHD Super Slow-Motion mode and 4K HDR video recording.

As for the selfie camera, it’s now a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 and an improved viewfinder. This will allow users to take advantage of bokeh and beauty functions in selfie mode at the same time.

It’s also important to note that the Sony Xperia XZ3 is the first phone to be announced with Android 9.0 Pie pre-installed. Below you can check the device’s full list of specifications:

Sony’s Xperia XZ3 will become available for purchase in the US via Amazon and Best Buy from October 17. Pre-orders on Amazon are set to start on September 24. Unfortunately, it won’t be cheap, as the suggested retail price is of $899.99. However, customers that will pre-order the device via Amazon will also get the Xperia Ear Duo with their purchase.