Soundcore launches the Flare S+ Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, Anker charging tech

The wireless speaker market is getting more and more competitive with each day that passes. And this week at IFA 2018 we’re probably going to see quite a few new products from this category.

Case in point, Soundcore just announced the expansion of its popular Flare series with the Flare S+. The newcomer is a cylindrical-shaped speaker that’s wider at the bottom and narrower at the top.

The Flare S+ is Soundcore’s first Alexa speaker

The speaker features a cloth-covered body that incorporates back-to-back full range drivers, bass radiators and dual-tweeters to deliver 360-degree sound. The Flare S+ also takes advantage of Anker’s charging technology which allows the speaker to act as a charging station for your other mobile devices. According to the producing company, the audio device can offer up to 16 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Given that this product is marketed as a party speaker, the Flare S+ is IPX7 rated for water-resistance. So you’ll be able to take it with you at the pool or the beach.

Perhaps the coolest thing about the Flare S+ is that is has a LED ring at its base so it can deliver an intensified beat-driven light show. On top of that, the Flare S+ is Soundcore’s first speaker to come with Alexa built-in. So you’ll be able to do things like control your smart home devices, check the weather, order pizza and much, much more.

Soundcore says the Flare S+ will be available just in time for the holiday season via Amazon.com for $129.88. If you don’t think you can wait that long, the company is currently selling the Flare+ for $99.99. This speaker might not have Alexa enabled, but it can still deliver a unique light show and promises 20-hours of playtime instead of just 16. For those who want something smaller, the standard Flare is also available for $59.99.