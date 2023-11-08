Japanese audio brand Soundfun has unveiled its latest Mirai speaker with unique curved speaker diaphragms. The main reason to opt for this unique curved speaker design is to help consumers hear dialogue more clearly amongst background sounds and music without firing the sound.

The Mirai speaker starts at $300 and will be available for purchase via Soundfun’s official website, Amazon, and other authorized resellers.

For those who find it difficult to follow dialogue while watching movies, this mirai has cool functionality that tailors your entertainment experience. The curved diaphragms utilized Soundfun’s Audiowave technology to produce clear loud stereo sound with a sharp quality of speech while reducing the background noise so that everyone in the room can hear clearly.

Soundfun also packs a remote with the speaker. The remote follows a very simplified layout with just three buttons- power on/off and volume up/down. It indicates that Soundfun is purely focusing on dialogue enhancements for an improved entertainment experience.

Mirai Speaker Specs