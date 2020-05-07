Spark email for Android gets redesign and new options

Spark email by Readdle, with a 4.6 rating on the Google Play Store and over 500,000 downloads, got a massive update today.

New Design

Spark email received a completely refreshed look with an emphasis on de-cluttering email threads.

Toolbar Customization

Spark now has the option to customize the quick actions that appear on the bottom of an opened email. You can customize the toolbar at Settings > Email Viewer > Personalize Toolbar.

Resend email

You can now resend an email instead of simply forwarding it, which helps avoid the extra information that comes with a forwarded email with two taps, which are …More > Resend email.

Print or save as PDF

You can now print emails, either an email, the whole thread, or the whole thread with comments included within Spark. Or, if you’d prefer a digital format, you can save it as a PDF file.

Online Status

If you use Spark for Teams, you can now see whether or not a teammate is online as well as the last time they were active.