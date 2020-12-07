Spotify is working on local music playback for Android

Spotify is one of the most popular streaming music services out there, but what if not all the music you listen to is up in the cloud. If you’re like me, then you have hundreds if not thousands of tracks ripped from your CD collection, or MP3s bought in the days before streaming had gained popularity.

Well, thanks to a recent discovery by Jane Manchun Wong, we’re learning that Spotify is prepping playback of local files on mobile. She disclosed this little tidbit on her Twitter account with a tweet just yesterday saying, “Spotify is finally working on on-device local files support for Android!”

Spotify is finally working on on-device local files support for Android! No need to sync it from your desktop anymore :D pic.twitter.com/fVKiFAyxbs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 6, 2020

The software engineer is known for digging through code and has revealed several upcoming features in the past for other apps, such as the dark mode for Facebook. Although, at this point, there’s no telling when the feature may go live or if Spotify is also working on the feature for iOS as well.

After the feature rolls out, it looks as if it will be found under the heading “Import” in the settings menu. Afterward, you’ll be able to browse through your local music files in the Your Library section of the app.

While most people have fully transitioned to streaming, and Spotify allows you to download music for offline playback–I assume there is a subset of users out there like myself, who still carry around their MP3 library, and would love for one central location for all of your music. Especially for those rare times when I come across songs that Spotify doesn’t have access to.

Besides, this is a feature YouTube Music already provides with its app and Spotify doesn’t want to get left in the dust by Google’s latest attempt at a streaming music service.