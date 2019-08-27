Sprint 5G goes live in LA, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, and New York City

The carrier also adds the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to its roster of 5G-capable devices

Sprint on Tuesday confirmed that its “true mobile 5G” network has launched in another four cities. Starting immediately, customers in Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. can take advantage of ultra fast data connections.

As is the case with all other carriers and cities, the coverage doesn’t blanket the full cities or markets. Specifically, it starts in targeted neighborhoods. Typically, service providers hit key areas such as stadiums, tourist attractions, malls, airports, and universities first.

According to tests conducted by Sprint, the 5G network averages about 203.8Mbps, or about six times faster than its average LTE speed of 35.2Mbps

Los Angeles – 1.2 million people

New York City – 1.7 million people

Phoenix – 740,000 people

Washington, D.C. – 520,000 people

Bringing the total number of 5G cities to nine, Sprint’s network covers approximately 2,100 square miles or about 11 million people.

When it comes to smartphones with support for Sprint 5G, the carrier has three phones to choose from: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinQ, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.