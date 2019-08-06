Sprint says 5G phone from OnePlus coming soon

Sprint today confirmed that it will soon sell its first phone from OnePlus. What’s more, it will support the carrier’s 5G network. Stopping short of any other details, Sprint only says that additional information will be announced “soon.”

“We value OnePlus’ reputation for balancing high-end quality at a great value,” said Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer. “This new smartphone gives Sprint customers another exciting option for accessing their True Mobile 5G experience.”

For what it’s worth, OnePlus does have a 5G-ready version of its OnePlus 7 Pro which is already available in select markets. That phone also happens to support the sub-6 GHz 5G that Sprint uses for its ultra-fast data network. Currently, T-Mobile is the only carrier in the United States to offer OnePlus phones.

Sprint currently offers its 5G network in areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City. Looking ahead, it expects to launch service in areas of Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington, DC, in “the coming weeks”.