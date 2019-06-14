Sprint to offer Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on June 21

Sprint on Friday confirmed its second 5G-enabled smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, will be available in the coming days. Indeed, the flagship handset goes on sale starting on June 21.

Priced at $1,300, the top-tier phone is offered in markets where the 5G network is available. In other words, you can look for it in Atalanta, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City. In the coming weeks it will also be sold in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C..

Sprint will provide a $250 discount to customers who pre-order the Samsung handset, which can be done immediately. Those who opt for the Sprint Flex Lease program (18 months) can get it for $40.28 per month after a $13.89 monthly credit.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G joins the LG V50 ThinQ 5G as the lone phones with support for Sprint’s 5G network. In a related note, customers must sign up for the Unlimited Premium plan to use these devices.