For a limited time get Sprint Unlimited for $25/month with the Sprint Kickstart flash sale

If you’ve been looking for a better plan or way to save money on your mobile plan, and really, we all are. Then today might be the day to jump over to Sprint and give them a try. Once again, Sprint is running their Kickstart flash sale for Sprint Unlimited that offers unlimited talk, text, and data for only $25 a month.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Sprint says this deal will be gone in a flash, but they don’t mention exactly when it will end. Meaning if you’re interested you better jump on it now. With Unlimited Kickstart, you get unlimited talk, text, and data for $25 a month per line. This includes video up to 480p, music up to 500kbps, and game streams up to 2mbps. However, data will be throttled during times of congestion.

In order to get the deal, you’ll need to open a new line with Sprint or port in one from another carrier. You’ll also need to bring your own phone or buy a new one through Sprint. This offer won’t be available in stores, so follow the link to sign up online or call 1-800-SPRINT1 for more information.

If you’ve been interested in trying Sprint in the past or you’re just looking to save some money this is the perfect time to give them a try. If you have any concerns about coverage or speed, rest assured Sprint has been making improvements. According to Ookla Sprint has the most improved mobile network over the past year.