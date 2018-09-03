Sprint tries to lure new customers with Unlimited Premium plan

America’s underdog carrier, Sprint, has revealed a new Unlimited Premium smartphone plan. And it looks like a pretty sweet deal…except for the whole Sprint thing. Let’s take a look at just want the Pindrop network has with this new plan.

Obviously, you get unlimited web, talk, and text with Sprint Unlimited Premium, but here’s the breakdown of the rest of the new option:

50GB LTE mobile hotspot to keep all your devices connected

The best of shopping and entertainment with Amazon Prime

Lookout Premium Plus

Access to the largest streaming library with a Hulu Limited Commercials subscription

Music streaming with TIDAL

Streaming in full HD

Global Roaming in more than 185 worldwide destinations

In Mexico and Canada , enjoy Unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data

Sprint says that Unlimited Premium gives customers a roughly $40 value, every month. To sign up for all of these services and Sprint’s unlimited plan, you’d be looking at something like $130 per month. Or, you can just pay Sprint $90 a month. The carrier also gives customers an additional $10 per month discount if you bring your own phone to the service, dropping this deal down to $80 per month.

Many of us would argue that just the Amazon Prime is worth it alone. The Amazon membership is currently $119 per year. Once you add in the entry costs of TIDAL ($10) and the Hulu Limited ($8), it’s hard to not like the new Sprint offering. $90 per month is starting to look pretty good for existing customers or newcomers alike.

Sprint is the bottom member of the US carriers as far as sheer numbers of customers and has struggled to change that over the years. The resurgence of T-Mobile recently has even compounded Sprint’s stature and led to an agreement for the companies to merge. Despite these issues and changes, the company continues to find new ways to add to its user base and moves like the new Unlimited Premium are a good way to appeal to converts.

Is this a good deal? Does it make sense to sign up for this plan if you’re already using these services? Let us know down in the comments.