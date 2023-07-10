SteelSeries is a global gaming peripherals brand that has built a strong reputation for providing gamers with top-tier hardware and accessories. With a focus on innovation, quality, and precision, the company has become a go-to choice for gamers seeking products that deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and durability.

The brand’s philosophy revolves around the belief that gaming is more than just a hobby; it is a passion that deserves the best tools. SteelSeries constantly strives to create products that meet the evolving demands of gamers across various platforms, including PC, console, and mobile.

Much like we’ve seen from other brands in the tech and gaming space, SteelSeries is offering its own Prime Day sales and promotions. If you’re a gaming enthusiast, an aspiring streamer, or fan of cool products, you’d be wise to check out some of the things on offer from SteelSeries.

Here’s just a small sample of the deals to be had from SteelSeries on Prime Day 2023.

Headsets

Nova Pro Wireless Headset. Was $324.99 | Now $259.99

Nova 7 Wireless Headset. Was $229.99 | Now $199.99

Arctis 9 Wireless Headset. Was 259.99 | Now $159.99

Arctis 1 Wireless Headset. Was $199.99 | Now $71.99

Keyboards

Apex Pro TKL Keyboard. Was $189.99 | Now $139.99

Apex Pro Mini Wireless Keyboard. Was $239.99 | Now $179.99

Mice

Aerox 5 Wireless Mouse. Was $129.99 | Now $89.99

Aerox 5 Mouse. Was $79.99 | Now $59.99

Speakers

Arena 7 Speakers. Was $299.99 | Now $224.99

Arena 3 Speakers. Was $129.99 | Now $99.99

The aforementioned sales are good on July 11 and July 12 only so act fast if you’re planning on taking advantage.