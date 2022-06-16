We all carry things with us on a day to day basis. For some of us it’s as simple as a phone and wallet. For others it might be a combination of laptop, books, tablet, note pads, chargers, and more. And really, things change for weekends, vacations, and overnight getaways.

As part of our summer 2022 product reviews we’ve been highlighting various brands in the bags and backpack space. Up today is Carhartt, who offers a couple of of options for consumers.

If your daily habits call for a trip to the gym or lugging around tools, books, or other items, you’ll want to check out this gear bag. Made from the toughest of materials, it’s designed to be tossed in and out of vehicles, slide across floors or truck beds, and lockers.

With one main general compartment, it’s the sort of bag that lends itself to throwing items in fast and loose, over and over. Or, stuff it with a week’s worth of clothing for your next trip to the beach. Like other Carhartt products, it’s incredibly durable, water repellent, and built for the long haul. $60

Features

Rain Defender durable water repellent (DWR) keeps your gear dry in light rain

Padded, adjustable shoulder strap for comfort

Dimensions: 23″ x 11″ x 11.5

Rugged top and side haul handles

Duravax™ abrasion-resistant base

Large main compartment

Inner zip pocket

Who said that backpacks were just for kids? This one’s got all the hallmarks of a quality Carhartt product, including strong build materials, signature colors, and functional fashion.

It features multiple compartments for stowing away your post-work athletic gear or laptop, notebooks, and office gear. Two front-side zippered pockets allow for quick access to things like keys, phone charger, cables, or note pad.

It’s a tough bag to be sure, but it will take it easy on you. Comfortable, padded shoulder straps and wicking material ensure you don’t arrive at your destination looking like a hot, sweaty mess. $90

Features

1200 denier polyester with Rain Defender® durable water repellent and Duravax abrasion resistant base 15″x18″x11″ (HWL)

Padded air mesh back panel and contour fit shoulder straps with FastDry technology wicks away sweat for comfort

Dedicated padded compartment stores up to a 17-inch laptop

Top compartment with dedicated pocket for power pack and cord port

Webbing strap on back panel can fit over dual trolley handle of wheeled bag

Front zippered organization compartment

Two side zippered pockets for cords or water bottle