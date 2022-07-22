We all carry things with us on a day to day basis. For some of us it’s as simple as a phone and wallet. For others it might be a combination of laptop, books, tablet, note pads, chargers, and more. And really, things change for weekends, vacations, and overnight getaways.

As part of our summer 2022 product reviews we’ve been highlighting various brands in the bags and backpack space. Up today is Incase, who offers a fairly wide range of options for consumers.

Our team was provided a number of samples of its products, and after spending time with each, we’re happy to recommend them to you.

An excellent option for those who carry around a laptop or 2-in-1 as part of their daily needs, it calls to mind a messenger bag, but only cooler. And perhaps a bit more flexible, too.

Unlike a standard tote, this one has a few extra compartments, including one with RFID-blocking tech. Toss your wallet in there and rest easy knowing you’ll not fall victim to ne’er-do-well types on the train. Then, feel free to add headphones, a portable charger, cables, a notepad, and any other items you’ll need today.

Grab it by the handle, throw the strap over your shoulder, or wear it as a cross-body bag. We don’t judge. $90

Features

Padded, faux-fur-lined laptop pocket fits up to 13″ laptop

RFID-blocking tech compartment

Easy-access front-zip pocket, back-slip pocket and valuables pocket

Removable over-the-shoulder or cross-body carry

Cushioned grab-handles

Internal stretch-mesh water bottle pocket

About as well-rounded of a backpack as you’ll find, this stylish bag has a dedicated compartment for your laptop no matter how big it is. Also present is an even larger area with tie-down straps and organization.

Soft to the touch, this lightweight bag is comprised of premium materials that are equal parts comfort and breathability.

Whether you’re carrying tech and personal gadgets or an outfit to change into after work, this bag handles the task. $220

Features

Zippered laptop compartment fits up to 16″ laptop/tablet

RFID-blocking tech compartment

Ortholite Impressions foam on shoulder straps and back panel

Hidden faux-fur-lined pocket

High-performance Duraflex hardware

Looking for something small for your everyday items like keys, wallet, sunglasses, phones, earbuds, chargers, thumb drives, and snacks? This durable bag handles all of that without breaking a sweat.

Designed to be worn over your shoulder as a cross-body bag or around your waist, this handy comes in two earthy colors. Choose from Baltic Sea (blue) and Sand (tan) and be proud knowing that you’re being socially responsible.

The Hipsack is constructed from BIONIC FLX yarn which is made from plastics recovered from the ocean. Abrasion-resistant, it’s breathable and light and built to handle snags. $75

Features

Two inner compartments with multiple mesh pockets

Zippered internal valuables pocket

Zippered quick-access outer pocket

Durable and sustainable Bionic ripstop construction