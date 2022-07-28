We all carry things with us on a day to day basis. For some of us it’s as simple as a phone and wallet. For others it might be a combination of laptop, books, tablet, note pads, chargers, and more. And really, things change for weekends, vacations, and overnight getaways.

As part of our summer 2022 product reviews we’ve been highlighting various brands in the bags and backpack space. Up today is tomtoc, who offers a fairly wide range of options for consumers.

Our team was provided a number of samples of its products, and after spending time with each, we’re happy to recommend them to you. Each would have a place for back-to-school shoppers or those who like to travel light.

A great bag for carrying around numerous smaller items that might otherwise crowd your pockets, this one comes in 8-inch and 11-inch options.

It’s perfect for tossing in sunglasses, earbuds, a portable charger, wallet, and your phone and you’ll have plenty of space left over.

Light in weight, it’s strong in build materials that won’t snag or tear anytime soon. Moreover, it’s also resistant to water so you don’t have to worry about your items getting wet from being poolside.

With multiple pockets to work with, some are more obvious than others. That is to say, you can keep some of your stuff tucked away and not so overt. Worn over the shoulder, the bag can be taken off quickly by unbuckling at security gates or upon getting into a vehicle.

Choose from four modern colors (with cool accents) including black, white, space grey olive green. $42

Features

Quick access front pocket with a key ring, practical for AirPods Pro, credit cards.

Hidden back pocket for your mobile phone, passport, or wallet.

Duraflex buckles allow you to wear the sling bag comfortably and take off the bag quickly when passing the security inspection

The exterior is made of Cordura Ballistic Nylon. Incredibly sturdy, lightweight and water-resistant with heavy-duty durability.

Own a Nintendo Switch OLED? You’ll have a tough time finding a more practical or fashionable way of carrying it and around. This goes double if you like to travel with gear such as extra (up to 10) games, earbuds, a portable charger, or power cable.

Comprised of strong materials, the tomtoc bag is wear resistant on the outside and won’t break down. On the inside you’ll find soft lining to keep your precious cargo from being scratched.

Adjust the strap to carry the bag in your hand or widen it to wear over your shoulder. It’s a multi-purpose bag that’s not limited to your Nintendo Switch; it also works as a casual daypack or handbag as well. $37

Features

Tough on the outside, Cozy on the Inside: It features wear-resistant fabric and soft lining for excellent protection.

Unisex black sling backpack bag can be used as handbag, sling bag, travel bag, crossbody backpack, Shoulder Bag, and casual daypack.

A Removable Board with 10 Games Pockets.

Product Dimensions: 11.02 x 6.69 x 4.13 in

If part of your day requires carrying a laptop, Chromebook, MacBook or tablet, then you’ll dig this versatile sleeve.

It’s big enough to carry your main gadget but there are additional pockets and spaces for a wallet, keys, phone, cables, and other items. On the other hand, there’s no extra or unnecessary space or weight.

Made from ballistic nylon, it’s a premium, military-grade experience that protects your gear. Tomtoc’s fancy CornerArmor technology ensures you won’t have to worry if the bag falls off a chair.

Carry this one in your hand or clip on the shoulder strap and wear the bag comfortably if you’re gonna be on your feet for a while. $46